Mike Williams listed as limited in Chargers practice

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams didn’t practice at all the last two weeks and he missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury, but Wednesday brought some hope that he might be able to return to action against the Dolphins on Sunday night.

Williams was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday. That listing is an estimation because the Chargers only held a walkthrough and Williams’ status bears watching because he missed time before returning and re-injuring his ankle in Week 11.

Safety Derwin James (quad), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), and tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were listed as non-participants.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), guard Zion Johnson (shoulder), center Corey Linsley (concussion), and linebacker Kenneth Murray (hamstring) joined Williams with limited tags.

