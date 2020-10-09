Chargers receiver Mike Williams returned to practice Friday and got in limited work.

He played 40 snaps in Week Three and missed last week’s game with his injured hamstring. Williams has seven catches for 100 yards this season.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (triceps/knee) also had a limited practice Friday after sitting out Thursday’s session.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and offensive guard Trai Turner (groin) remained out of practice Friday.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) remained limited.

The Chargers will issue a final report on Saturday, with designations regarding game availability for Monday night.

Mike Williams, Joey Bosa have limited practices originally appeared on Pro Football Talk