Mike Williams injury update: Chargers WR out vs. Dolphins but returns to practice

We break down the fantasy impact of Mike Williams returning to practice.

The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out Mike Williams vs. the Miami Dolphins for Week 2. That was expected all along, but the real news is that Williams was able to practice limitedly on Friday.

Williams has been out since May with a herniated disc in his lower back, which as at one point thought to be bad enough to end his rookie season. Thankfully, Williams avoided season-ending surgery and even avoided PUP coming into the regular season, a sign that the Chargers thought he could play within the first six weeks.

Week 2 was too soon, and Week 3 is probably a longshot as well, but the fact that Williams is practicing suggests his NFL debut is coming soon.

Fantasy Impact: The Chargers spent the seventh-overall pick in this year’s NFL draft on the former Clemson receiver, who was expected to have a major role in this offense as a rookie. Once he returns, Williams will be a sneaky waiver wire add, even in an offense that has Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin. Williams has the potential to be a Mike Evans-type receiver.