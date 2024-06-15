Mike Williams has goal of being ready for start of regular season

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams is still rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered during Week 3 of last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has not participated in offseason activities and is unlikely to be ready for the start of training camp. The Jets will report to camp July 23 with the first practice set for July 24. Williams will likely begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Despite all that, Williams’ goal remains to be ready for the regular-season opener Monday, September 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“For the season, for sure,” Williams said when asked when he believes he’ll be ready to play, via Caroline Hendershot of the Jets’ official website. “That’s my goal to be able to go out there, play this season and give it my all, give this team a chance, win the big thing.” Williams will stay in Florham Park to continue rehabbing over the next month before training camp.

Williams is taking things slow, not wanting to rush himself back too soon and trusting the process of his rehab so he can be ready to go with his teammates.

“Just watching those guys every day and wanting to be out there, you don’t want to go too fast or anything,” Williams said. You just want to stick to the schedule, stick to the program and just trust the process. So that’s my main thing, to trust the process. I’m seeing a lot of progress, so just keep my head down and keep working.”

The Jets signed Williams to a one-year deal this offseason worth up to $15 million with incentives tied to per-game bonuses and receptions, yards and touchdowns. If Williams can stay healthy, he and Garrett Wilson will provide a strong array of weapons of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is hoping to stay healthy himself.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire