Mike Williams: Garrett Wilson reminds me of Keenan Allen

Wide receiver Mike Williams formed a fruitful partnership with Keenan Allen while with the Chargers for the last seven seasons and he thinks something similar might be in the works with the Jets.

Williams signed a one-year contract with the AFC East team on Tuesday and he cited wide receiver Garrett Wilson along with quarterback Aaron Rogers as major reasons why he decided to accept that deal. Williams referenced Allen while discussing what he's seen from Wilson over his new teammate's first two seasons.

"I just felt like it was a great fit for me," Williams said. "Aaron, I want to be able to play with him. Pick his brain, learn from him. Playing alongside Garrett, kinda reminds me of Keenan a little bit. Similar style play, great route runners and I feel like we can complement each other in that area. The running game is pretty good, defense is elite so I just feel like we have a pretty good opportunity in front of us."

The Williams signing comes on the heels of the acquisitions of tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and the whole package has served to make the Jets offense look a lot more appealing than the one that was on the field to close out the 2023 season. The Jets will be hopeful that those offseason visions translate to in-season success this time around.