Mike Williams expected to be ready for season, on similar timeline to Breece Hall

Jets wide receiver Mike Williams is still recovering from his ACL injury from last season and is not expected to be ready for the start of training camp. Head coach Robert Saleh did say he should be ready for the start of the regular season.

Williams’ recovery is similar to that of running back Breece Hall, who tore his ACL during the 2022 season. Hall started 2023 training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He would be activated in the middle of August and was eased back in for the first few weeks before being let loose in the middle of the season. Williams will likely also begin training camp on the PUP list.

Williams tore his ACL in Week 3 of last season while with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was released this offseason as the Chargers shed salary cap under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz. The Jets signed Williams to a one-year deal worth $10 million with $8.3 million guaranteed and can grow to $15 million with incentives, which include $1.7 million in per-game roster bonuses.

With Williams out, the Jets have been able to get more looks at those jockeying for position behind Williams and Garrett Wilson, including rookie Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson, Allen Lazard and Jason Brownlee in what will be one of the more interesting camp battles this summer.

