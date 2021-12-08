The Chargers placed receiver Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday after a positive test. They added receiver Mike Williams and defensive back Chris Harris to the list a day later.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley provided an update Wednesday afternoon: Williams and Harris were close contacts of Allen. That means Williams and Harris are unvaccinated. They will have to miss five days and continue to test negative but otherwise could play Sunday against the Giants.

Staley called Williams and Harris “day-to-day.”

Williams is the team’s second-leading receiver behind Allen with 55 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

Harris has 26 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in nine games.

Mike Williams, Chris Harris were close contacts of Keenan Allen, could play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk