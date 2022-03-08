Word around the Chargers has been that they would use the franchise tag on wide receiver Mike Williams to ensure he stays off the open market this offseason, but it looks like they will avoid going that route.

According to multiple reports, Williams and the Chargers have agreed on a three-year, $60 million extension. The deal includes $40 million in guaranteed money and Williams will be set to make $28 million in the first year of the deal.

Williams joined the Chargers as the seventh overall pick of the 2017 draft and put together his biggest season in 2021. He had 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

He’ll get to build on that success with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers will need it because the AFC West got a lot more interesting on Tuesday thanks to a big move in Denver.

Mike Williams, Chargers agree on extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk