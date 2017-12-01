Mike Williams out for Chargers

The Chargers are making a push for the top of the AFC West, but they’re going to have to do it this week without rookie wide receiver Mike Williams.

The team announced that Williams was out for this week’s game against the Browns.

Williams suffered a knee injury last week, and though he doesn’t have much to show for his rookie year, the first-rounder would have helped as they try to run down the Chiefs. He got off to a slow start this year recovering from a back injury, and has nine catches for 84 yards.

The Chargers also declared kicker Nick Novak, defensive lineman Corey Liuget and cornerback Casey Hayward questionable.