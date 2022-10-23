Mike Williams carted to locker room with ankle injury

There have been several injuries suffered in Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers and now there’s been another for Los Angeles.

Receiver Mike Williams was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter. The Chargers say Williams is questionable to return. But with L.A. down 37-23 in the fourth quarter, it’s hard to see Williams coming back in.

Williams had his leg twisted on a fourth-down play on which he was stopped just short of the sticks on fourth-and-13. Williams had caught seven passes for 86 yards with a touchdown before suffering the injury.

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson exited the game with a knee injury in the first half. Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf also was ruled out with a knee injury.

Seattle special teams captain Nick Bellore was ruled out with a concussion. He was injured on the opening kickoff of the second half. Guard Phil Haynes was also ruled out with a concussion. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu then exited the game in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles edge rusher Chris Rumph had to exit the field early in the fourth quarter and was announced as questionable to return with a knee/hip injury.

