Mike Williams' best plays from 2-TD game Week 5
Watch Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams' best plays from 2-TD game during Week 5 of the NFL 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams' best plays from 2-TD game during Week 5 of the NFL 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Ezekiel Elliott rushed for his second touchdown of the game, putting the lead likely out of reach for the Giants in the fourth quarter.
T.J. Edwards had never had a blocked punt in his life before Sunday. He picked a good time to get his first. By Dave Zangaro
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you up-to-date with the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)
Watch Nick Chubb take a handoff 52-yards as the Browns score their third straight score since late in the 2nd quarter:
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns respond to the Chargers tying the game with a quick drive finishing with this Kareem Hunt touchdown run:
The Cowboys took advantage of a Giants team that had to forge on after injuries to Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay.
Khalil Mack finally got his revenge against the Raiders as the Bears pulled off a 20-9 upset to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Tom Brady's 61-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown against the Dolphins was yet another example of his greatness.
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Austin Ekeler didn't want to score, but the Browns wouldn't let him go down.
Hall of Fame wide receiver addresses leadership and racial shortcomings in the NFL: "For us to be moving back and not forward ... this hurts me."
This was a truly horrendous play from the Texans.
Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was taken to a hospital as a precaution after suffering a bruised throat and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants was carted off the field with a concussion on a rough day for young quarterbacks. The Bengals said Burrow, the first pick overall in the 2020 draft, was having trouble speaking after a 25-22 overtime loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Kyle Shanahan was reluctant to rush Lance into action. We saw why on Sunday.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made some NFL history in the Patriots' 25-22 win over the Texans in Sunday afternoon's Week 5 game.
Wisconsin dismisses RB Jalen Berger from the football program
Urban Meyer's postgame explanation of a questionable play call in the Jaguars' loss to the Titans was confusing.
Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the butts of every joke in the NFL. If Meyer’s winless team gets embarrassed at home by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it is easy to envision him being fired Monday morning. He is hanging by a thread in Jacksonville after owner Shad Khan’s statement that Meyer “must regain our trust and respect.” Khan will act once he recognizes the contradiction ...
The Buccaneers secured a big win on Sunday. Their quarterback incurred an injury along the way. Brady arrived at his post-game press conference with a wrapped right hand. He called it a “football injury” (Captain Obvious). He also said that, in his younger days, he would have hidden it from reporters. “Now I don’t care [more]