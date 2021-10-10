Mike Williams' best plays from 2-TD game Week 5

Associated Press

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was taken to a hospital as a precaution after suffering a bruised throat and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants was carted off the field with a concussion on a rough day for young quarterbacks. The Bengals said Burrow, the first pick overall in the 2020 draft, was having trouble speaking after a 25-22 overtime loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.