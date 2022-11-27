Mike White's best plays in 3-TD game Week 12
Watch the best plays by New York Jets quarterback Mike White in 3-TD game from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
It’s arguably no coincidence that, with Green Bay’s playoff chances circling the drain — and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking particularly inaccurate during crunch time of a Week 11 loss to the Titans — more information has been emerging about a thumb injury through which he has been playing. With the Packers at 4-7 and [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
With quarterback Zach Wilson on the bench, and journeyman Mike White on the field, the New York Jets have a credible passing game.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 14
Henry looked to be on his way to an easy touchdown.
Neither were the coaching staff, as head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the game that the Wolverines had "emptied the playbook" during the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Part of that emptying of the playbook was calling a trick play in a crucial moment. With the Wolverines driving in the fourth quarter, Kalel Mullings, a linebacker converted to running back this week, threw the ball to find a wide-open Luke Schoonmaker to extend the drive.
Sources confirmed to The Enquirer that Wisconsin has reached an agreement with UC Bearcats coach Luke Fickell and will name him their next head coach.
Former and current Wisconsin players react to the reports of Luke Fickell being named as Wisconsin's next head coach:
Mike White sure looks like the Jets starting quarterback after an impressive start against Chicago.
The Commanders are in the playoff conversation with a home-and-home upcoming against the rival New York Giants.
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
The Dolphins (8-3) pounded Houston and now the playoff push begins. Will Miami get it done against teams like the 49ers, Chargers and Bills?
CBS cameras caught Alabama football coach Nick Saban walking around with a sizeable cut on his left cheek during the first half of Saturday's Iron Bowl.
Lawrence went 7-9 for 91 yards with the game-winning touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final drive of the game.
Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best game of his career Sunday against the Ravens.
After another faceplant, this time against three-win Carolina, how does Denver get out of its tailspin?