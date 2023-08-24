Mike White still in concussion protocol, won't play Saturday

Mike White won't be able to make a final case to be the Dolphins backup quarterback in the team's final preseason game.

White went into the concussion protocol earlier this week and head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Thursday press conference that White has not been cleared to return to action. McDaniel said he didn't know when that would change, but that White will not play in Saturday's game against the Jaguars.

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play against the Jaguars and White's absence means Skylar Thompson will be the next quarterback into the game for Miami. McDaniel said White and Thompson have been competing to be the backup this summer, so Thompson will get one last chance to show why he should be the choice.

Regardless of how Thompson and White stack up, Tagovailoa's injury history would seem to make it likely that all three quarterbacks will remain on the roster through next week's cut to 53 players.