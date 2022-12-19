Jets quarterback Mike White was a spectator during Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Lions because of a fractured rib and PFT reported that he is unlikely to play on Thursday against the Jaguars for the same reason, but the Jets aren’t ready to make any determination at this point.

The report noted that White’s rib has to calcify in order to lessen the risk of the rib becoming dislodged and puncturing a lung. At a Monday press conference, head coach Robert Saleh said that White continues to be evaluated and that the team is not prepared to say if he will start if he is medically cleared in time to play.

“There are a lot of hurdles for him left to go through,” Saleh said, via Antwan V. Staley of the New York Daily News.

Zach Wilson got the start against Detroit and went 18-of-35 for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his first appearance since being benched for White after a Week 11 loss to the Patriots. Wilson would be in line to start against the Jaguars if White remains out of action, but it sounds like any confirmation of the team’s plan will wait until later in the week.

Mike White still being evaluated, Jets don’t name QB for Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk