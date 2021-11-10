Mike White will start for Jets this Sunday

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Zach Wilson would return to the Jets lineup if he was fully healthy, but noted that the team wasn’t going to rush the quarterback back into action.

That suggested Wilson’s knee will need some more time to heal and Saleh confirmed that on Wednesday. He said at his press conference that Mike White will start against the Bills in Week 10.

White threw for 405 yards in a Week Eight win over the Bengals and then hurt his forearm after throwing a touchdown early in last Thursday’s loss to the Colts. Saleh said that injury isn’t an issue heading into the Bills game.

“We had a feeling on Monday with Zach’s knee that he’s not fully ready to go,” Saleh said, via SNY. “Mike obviously got all his strength back. He feels good, no residual effects from Thursday, so we’re going with Mike.”

Saleh was asked about Wilson’s outlook for next week and said the team wants to see if and how he practices this week before starting to think about anything beyond the plans for the Buffalo game.

