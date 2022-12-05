The Jets are sticking with the same plan at quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Monday press conference that it will be status quo for the group. That means Mike White will start for the third straight week with Joe Flacco backing him up and Zach Wilson on the inactive list.

Saleh said that the team will continue to evaluate things a week at a time and that they still want to get Wilson back on the field this season. The second overall pick of the 2021 draft missed the first three games of the year with a knee injury and got benched after a Week 11 loss to the Patriots.

White led the Jets to a win over the Bears in Week 12 and he went 31-of-57 for 369 yards and two interceptions in Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the Vikings. White also ran for a touchdown in Minnesota.

Mike White will start again for the Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk