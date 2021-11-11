Jets QB Mike White says teammates have been chanting his name in locker room

Mike White black uniform throwing football

“Yeah, there’s definitely some ups and downs, especially in my short NFL career thus far.”

When Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Mike White would once again be starting heading into Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, the man that took New York by storm when he led an upset over the Cincinnati Bengals is ready for his next opportunity.

“It’s awesome to be able to get another chance to play and going out there and competing with your guys is going to be a lot of fun,” White told reporters on Thursday. “Kinda been taking it on a week-by-week basis but hearing that was pretty cool.”



But it’s only been a week or so since that win at MetLife Stadium that cause Jets fans to roar “Mike White!” chants. And they haven’t stopped.

Even in his own locker room.

“You’ll get a couple, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ or ‘Hope you feel better.’ Things like that,” White said about his experience off the field since that game. “Took my kids to the doctor the other day, they just got in town so we took them to the doctor. The doctor said something, so that’s pretty funny. The only thing that’s really changed is you walk in the locker room and guys won’t stop chanting Mike White. I go ‘That’s something that’s got to stop at some point guys.’ Yeah, I mean you get stuff here and there, and that’s cool, but it’s something you got to brush off and stay locked in.”

This past week, in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, White couldn’t prove that his first NFL start was no fluke and that he can perform like that on any gameday. He suffered a forearm injury that didn’t allow him to grip and throw the ball, forcing Josh Johnson into the game.

But White’s confidence never struggles to shine through. Even though it’s just his third year in the league, White’s experienced it all since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. Whether it’s going up and down on the active roster, released from the practice squad or waived altogether, he’s seen almost every side of what NFL business is like.

So that’s why he is extremely confident to go against one of the best teams in the AFC, let alone his own division.

“I definitely believe that and I think if you ask any quarterback in the NFL and they don’t give you that answer, then that’s kinda an issue,” White said about his confidence at the position. “You need to have 100 percent confidence in yourself whether you’re the quarterback, you’re the left guard, you’re the starting corner. Everybody’s got to be able to have an unbelievable amount of confidence in themselves and that’s the only way you can play this game in my mind.”

White is hoping that confidence will lead to more positive offense for the Jets, who will certainly need it against the Bills – a team looking for redemption after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If White does bounce back, though, those chants might not stop. But that’s a good thing in his mind.

“I hope there’s Mike White chants because that means the offense is doing something good. So I hope to hear some type of cheering from the fans.”