Mike White returns as Jets starting quarterback

Mike White was cleared by team doctors and that clears the way for Zach Wilson to return to the sidelines for the New York Jets in Week 17.

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) cleared to play, will start in Week 17. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/10mLDBeXYn — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2022

White has gone 1-2 in three starts for Gang Green in 2022. Despite the below .500 mark, White inspires the team, which is something Wilson has failed at miserably.

Wilson is actually 5-4 as a starter this season but has faltered when it comes to leadership and accepting responsibility for his foibles.

Despite being the second overall pick in 2022, it would not be surprising if the Jets look to part ways with Wilson in the offseason.

White will actually face a former Jets starting quarterback in Week 17 as they play Geno Smith and the Seahawks in Seattle.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire