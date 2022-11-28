Mike White reminds Mike Martz of Kurt Warner

Mike White threw three touchdown passes in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears to move to 7-4 on the season and move into the final playoff position in the AFC.

White went 22/28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns with a quarterback rating of almost 150. A perfect passer rating is 158.3.

The performance certainly caught the attention of many people, including one of the former leaders of the Greatest Show on Turf.

Appearing on The 33rd Team, former Rams head coach Mike Martz, who guided the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVI as head coach and was offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl XXXIV champions, took to Twitter to discuss White’s performance against the Rams and it reminded Martz of his former quarterback and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner.

“This feels to me, a little bit, like the Kurt Warner story,” Martz said. “When Kurt came in, caught fire and just ignited the whole team.”

Warner took over for Trent Green in 1999, after Green suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. The rest, as they say, is history. Under the guidance of head coach Dick Vermeil and offensive coordinator Martz, Warner led the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

It’s certainly very early to tout this team as a Super Bowl contender, but getting the backing of one of the greatest offensive masterminds would make any quarterback feel good about themselves.

"This feels to me, a little bit, like the @kurt13warner story." 👀 The #Jets are rallying around @MikeWhiteQB and they are playing good football #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/jOPg5klp9X — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire