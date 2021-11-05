Mike White remains out as Jets trail Colts 28-10 at halftime

The Colts had a tough loss to the Titans on Sunday, but they have had no hangover four days later.

Indianapolis scored touchdowns on all four first-half possessions, taking a 28-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Jets would have had a better chance to keep up with Mike White at quarterback. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 95 yards but left after a 19-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore with 3:32 remaining in the first quarter. He has not returned with a right forearm injury, but the Jets list him as questionable.

Carson Wentz, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor have been too much for the Jets defense. The Colts have 280 yards, with 134 coming on the ground.

Taylor took a hit on his knee, and needed some medical attention. He has 11 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 28 yards but hasn’t returned since being injured. Hines has two carries for 37 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 34 yards.

Wentz has completed 15 of 18 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Pittman has four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. His 11-yard touchdown catch, which came after a replay review initiated by the booth, came with 12 seconds remaining in the half.

Jack Doyle has a 1-yard touchdown on a shovel pass.

Darius Leonard forced a fumble, his sixth takeaway for the season, that led to a nine-play, 46-yard Colts touchdown drive. The Colts have scored a league-best 77 points on takeaways.

