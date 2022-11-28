Mike White plays exact brand of football Jets need in win over Bears

New York Jets quarterback Mike White throws the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD — It started early and continued throughout. After every big play. After each touchdown. After any minor lull in the Jets’ 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Any semblance of silence was seemingly pierced by a “Mike White” chant from the 77,963 in attendance at MetLife Stadium.

The coaches heard it. His teammates heard it. White himself heard it to the point, on more than one occasion, he stood behind center Connor McGovern and implored those serenading him to please do it just a tad quieter.

They didn’t listen.

“He got what he deserved,” wideout Garrett Wilson said. “He deserved every bit of that.”

Indeed. Because as the rain poured down for virtually every one of Sunday’s 60 minutes, White delivered the quarterbacking performance this team had been starving for all year. He was exactly what the Jets needed when they needed it.

Tyler Conklin called him the “King of New York.”

Right now, he is.

White, now in his fifth year, is not perfect. He has limited mobility. His arm strength is just OK. His decision-making is perfectly imperfect. Basically, there’s a reason he began this season as the Jets’ third-string quarterback.

But what White is, is among the most self-aware players tucked inside the Jets locker room. It’s one thing to know what you can do, but with White, he has a complete understanding of what he can’t. Combine that with his front-to-back understanding of Mike LaFleur’s playbook and you have a quarterback capable of playing within the structure of the offense, taking what the defense gives him, and managing his way to a victory.

Sound familiar? It should. It’s the exact brand of football the Jets have been begging their quarterbacks to play since this regime arrived last year. White showed why.



Making his first start since Nov. 14 of last year, he completed 22-of-28 passes (78.6 percent) for 315 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 149.3. He completed passes to 10 different receivers. He led the Jets on five drives of seven-plus plays. The Jets punted just twice.

Story continues

“He made the easy look easy,” coach Robert Saleh said. “Mastering the obvious. He is really good at doing his job. He gets rid of the ball. He gets it to where it needs to get to.”

He’s right. There were several impressive throws from White — like his 42-yard completion to Elijah Moore or 56-yard touchdown (the majority after the catch) to Wilson. He fired laser beams into tight windows for both. But for the majority of the day White just did what he was supposed to do. He located the open receiver, then hit them with the ball. And it worked. Time and time again.

Saleh’s been around the block a few times, but he truly cut his teeth as defensive coordinator of the 49ers — the team he worked for before the Jets hired him as their head coach. Ever since he arrived in Florham Park he’s talked about bringing San Francisco’s philosophies to the East Coast. Those teams, one of which reached the Super Bowl in 2019, had an offense that was led by their running game, had playmakers at receiver capable of making great things happen with the ball in their hands, and a dominant defense. Under center was Jimmy Garoppolo — a quarterback whose best attribute was doing exactly what he was supposed to do.

Mike White is store brand Jimmy G.

“I think, personally, the way I approach the quarterback position, is being a calming presence in the huddle,” White said. “Especially when things aren’t going well, because that’s when things can start to spiral and snowball, but it’s just distributing the ball and letting them be who they are.

“They’re all in that locker room for a reason. This is the NFL. Everybody that wears pads on Sundays are very good and you’ve just got to get them the ball and get their confidence going and once someone’s confidence is up, I believe, at least, that you’ll see their game go to the next level.”

The Jets offense fell into a funk, losing two of their last three games, in large part because of Zach Wilson’s inability to do just that. The second overall pick in last year’s draft has more talent in his ring finger than White has in his entire right arm, but Wilson, for just about every one of his 20 professional starts, consistently tried to do too much. That led to bad plays. That led to bad games. That led to a breakdown in his fundamentals.

Eventually, after last week’s loss to the Patriots, where Wilson finished 9-of-22 for 77 yards, it led to a broken quarterback. Combine that with a locker room that started to turn on Wilson — contrary to what players had to say publicly, and you had a volatile situation that was only getting worse. So, on Wednesday, Saleh made the switch to White.

All White did was go on the field and do exactly what the Jets had been begging Wilson to do. And his teammates, who mugged White during his post-game interview with FOX, loved him for it.

“We all knew he could ball,” Garrett Wilson told SNY. “But, man, he went crazy today.”

Saleh, after the Jets made the switch to White, insisted to the media that Wilson’s time with the Jets was not over and he believed he would play again this year. That very well might be the case, but there’s nothing Wilson can do himself to get back on the field. What White did against the Bears confirmed his status as the Jets starter is completely in his own hands.

If he keeps winning, he’ll keep playing. If he can find a way to take one of these next two games against the Vikings (9-2) or Bills (8-3), there’s a good chance he’s named the starter for the rest of the year.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” guard Laken Tomlinson said. “And I know everyone else is really proud of him, as well.”

Good luck trying to quiet those chants now.