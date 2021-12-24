Mike White opens up on Jets future: 'Hopefully, I can be here for the years to come'

Mike White unwinds to throw 11/14/21 cropped

Mike White's fourth NFL season and first with the Jets has been a rollercoaster. Entering Week 16's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as rookie starter Zach Wilson's backup, after veteran Joe Flacco tested positive for COVID-19, White is once again a play away from being back in action.

After speaking on his own positive COVID-19 test and a bout with the flu that followed, White looked forward to assisting Wilson in any way he could for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff. White also was asked about his future in New York, and he got honest.

"I think I've shown some good things on the field, when I got my opps," White said Friday. "And not only on the field, but just off the field in the day-to-day operations of it -- helping Zach with whatever he needs and being a sounding board for him or (offensive coordinator Mike) LaFleur or anything of that nature. I really enjoy guys here and on this staff, and I think we all work real well together and I think we've got a good QB room. Hopefully, I can be here for the years to come."

White, whose 27th birthday is March 25, has completed 88 of 132 passes (66.7%) for 953 yards and five touchdowns to eight interceptions in four games (three starts) this season. He starred Oct. 31 in Week 8 as a 37-of-45 (82.2%) passer with 405 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions, fueling a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, before fizzling out.

A forearm injury the following week, a 45-30 loss at the Indianapolis Colts, knocked White out after completing 7 of 11 passes (63.6%) for 95 yards and one touchdown. The low wheels fell off Nov. 14 in his Week 10 performance against the Buffalo Bills, a 45-17 loss, with a 24-of-44 passing (54.6%) line for 251 yards and zero touchdowns to four interceptions.

The Jets made a change the next week, starting Flacco over White in a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Wilson has since taken the reins back and projects as a franchise quarterback, but White is eager to prove his worth and help where he can.

"I think, like I said earlier, as a competitor, anyone -- whether you're a quarterback, receiver, DB, D-end -- when you feel like you didn't play to the best of your ability, you want to get back out on the field right away, the next day, to prove to yourself and your teammates and everybody that that's not who you are as a player," said White, who is a restricted free agent after the season. "So, yeah, it was tough but part of the business. Got to be professional. Can't dwell on it, can't let it beat you twice and go in there with a positive attitude, learn from it, don't let it beat you up and just move on."