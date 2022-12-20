Mike White officially out Thursday; Zach Wilson will start again

Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn’t make an announcement about the team’s starting quarterback for this week when he spoke to the media on Monday because he said Mike White‘s fractured rib was still being evaluated, but Tuesday brought definitive word about the team’s plans for Thursday night.

White has officially been ruled out for the game against the Jaguars. Zach Wilson will start for the Jets for the second straight week.

As PFT noted on Sunday, White’s rib has not healed enough to eliminate the possibility that it could puncture his lung if it became dislodged on a hit. That is why he was not cleared to face the Lions last Sunday and it is why Wilson will get another chance to run the offense.

Wilson went 18-of-35 for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a 20-17 loss to the Lions. A better performance this week would be a big help to the Jets’ hopes of getting a win that would improve their chances of advancing to the postseason.

