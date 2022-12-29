Mike White is back at quarterback for the Jets this week and he could be in line for a much longer run as the starter for the AFC East team.

Zach Wilson‘s self-immolation this season opens the door for the Jets to go any number of directions next season. Sticking with White is one of them and it will be a much likelier one if he can lead the team to a pair of wins that result in a playoff berth, which makes it easy to understand why White says his entire focus is on Sunday’s game in Seattle rather than on anything that might happen down the road.

“I fell into that trap last year a little bit and the possibilities of what if and all the yada, yada and then things go out of whack,” White said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from and I’ll take through the rest of my career and the rest of life and I’ll pass down to my kids. I truly believe that’s the only way to have success.”

The Jets can’t make it to the playoffs without help from others and White noted that “everything that happened that needed to happen for us” last weekend. The exception was getting a win over the Jaguars and White will have to end the losing streak this weekend to fully maximize the opportunity in front of him with the Jets.

Mike White not thinking about football future beyond this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk