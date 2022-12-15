Jets quarterback Mike White was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, but it doesn’t sound like the Jets are on the verge of turning back to Zach Wilson as their starter.

White was able to return to action after suffering a rib injury on a big shot from Bills linebacker Matt Milano last Sunday and he told reporters on Thursday that he has no doubt that he’ll be on the field against the Lions this weekend.

“No, no, none at all,” White said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Sunday’s game would be White’s fourth straight start since he replaced Wilson in the starting lineup. Wilson was inactive the last three games, but has been bumped up to the No. 2 quarterback role ahead of Joe Flacco this week.

Mike White has no doubt he’ll play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk