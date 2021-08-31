The Jets have announced the 27 roster moves they made to slash their roster from 80 to 53 players on Tuesday.

Not included in the list is the reported trade of tight end Chris Herndon to the Vikings. Assuming that goes through, the Jets will have an open roster spot at their disposal.

They’re likely to make good use of it on the waiver wire. They have the second position behind the Jaguars and picking up multiple players will lead to more roster shuffling for the AFC East club.

One of the moves the team makes could be for a quarterback. Mike White is the only one currently on the roster behind first-round pick Zach Wilson.

In addition to four cuts announced on Monday, the Jets waived or released running back Josh Adams, defensive lineman Ronnie Blair, tight end Dan Brown, safety Elijah Campbell, linebacker Noah Dawkins, linebacker Camilo Eifler, tight end Ryan Griffin, safety J.T. Hassell, offensive lineman Grant Hermanns, quarterback Josh Johnson, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, offensive lineman David Moore, quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Jimmy Murray, safety Sharrod Neasman, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga, offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, and tight end Kenny Yeboah.

Defensive lineman Kyle Phillips will miss at least the first six weeks of the season after being placed on the PUP list.

Mike White lone backup to Zach Wilson on initial Jets roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk