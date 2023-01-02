Mike White: 'We just didn't get the job done' in Seattle | Jets Post Game
In this Jets post game news conference, a despondent Mike White tried to explain why the Jets failed to respond in their 23-6 loss to Seattle, with so much on the line.
Jets coach Robert Saleh was quick to take blame for his team's shortcomings, saying, 'It starts with me.'
Here are the three key positional matchups to keep an eye on.
49ers rookie running back Jordan Mason's reaction to his first NFL touchdown was just as incredible as the actual play.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joined former #Saints QB Drew Brees as the only QBs in NFL history to have two seasons of 5,000 passing yards & 40 passing TDs.
Although Robert Saleh’s team battled well to remain competitive after losing some key players to injury early in the season, they’ve looked overmatched throughout the last month and will now have to turn their attention back to how they can regroup in the offseason.
No defending Super Bowl champion has ever lost as many games as the Rams have this season
On a day when Austin Ekeler accomplished a receiving milestone, it was his running that paved the way for the Los Angeles Chargers to keep rolling toward the postseason. Ekeler rushed for 122 yards, scored two touchdowns and became the fifth running back with 100 receptions in a season as the Chargers cruised to a 31-10 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup of SoFi Stadium co-tenants. The playoff-bound Chargers improved to 10-6 and have won four straight games.
Who were the winners and losers in the Patriots' 23-21 win over the Dolphins?
The Seattle Seahawks have a pulse.
Sam Ehlinger delivered his first NFL touchdown pass on Sunday.
The Steelers run game is the only thing working right now.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...