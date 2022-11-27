Mike White, Jets push lead to 31-10 over Bears

The Bears had a 10-7 lead over the Jets early in the second quarter, but it has been all Jets since that point.

Running back Ty Johnson plowed through the Bears defense for a 32-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter and the Jets are now leading their visitors from the NFC North by a score of 31-10.

Mike White threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Elijah Moore earlier in the third quarter and he is now 20-of-25 for 302 yards and three scores in his first start in place of the benched Zach Wilson.

The Jets have lost running back Michael Carter to an ankle injury. He’s called doubtful to return, but the Jets appear to have enough in the arsenal to handle the Bears on Sunday.

