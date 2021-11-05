Mike White, Jets not concerned about QB’s injury: ‘It’s not the end of the road’

Robert Saleh expects Mike White to practice this coming week after the quarterback injured his right forearm in the Jets’ 45-30 loss to the Colts in Week 9.

“We feel good about him getting healthy over the weekend and being ready for next week,” Saleh said.

White, following a sensational first NFL start against the Bengals, exited Thursday’s game after New York’s second drive, which ended with a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore. White wasn’t exactly sure when the injury occurred, but he felt it on that play and never returned. Josh Johnson ran the offense the rest of the way, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

“My two middle fingers kind of went numb,” White said, adding that he tried using a compression sleeve and heat.

“We tried to throw at halftime and it progressively got better throughout the game,” White continued. “It feels better now, but during the course of the game, I just couldn’t get enough effectiveness with my grip and power to help the team.”

White took the NFL by storm in Week 8, leading the Jets to an upset over the Bengals while making history in his starting debut. That had Jets fans eager to watch White on national television on Thursday, but the 26-year-old’s primetime debut was cut short.

The question now is when will White make his next appearance for the Jets. Even if he’s good to go next week, as Saleh said, Zach Wilson is also expected to return to practice following a PCL injury. White went 7-11 for 95 yards and a touchdown before leaving against the Colts; he’s played well over a limited sample. Saleh, meanwhile, has made it clear he will take a day-by-day approach to New York’s quarterback situation.

Whatever the head coach decides, White will be prepared to line up under center.

“It’s not the end of the road by any means,” White said. “It’s not some season-ending injury. I’ll be able to play when my number is called again.”

