Mike White’s jersey and game ball head to Hall of Fame

Mike White is headed to the Hall of Fame… sort of.

White’s jersey and the game ball from the Jets’ 34-31 win over the Bengals was sent to Canton, Ohio, this week after the quarterback’s 405-yard performance in Week 8. White joined some historically exclusive clubs with his performance, including most completions by a quarterback in his first start.

He also joined Cam Newton as the only other quarterback since 1950 to throw for at least 400 yards in his NFL starting debut.

New Artifacts: The jersey of @nyjets QB @MikeWhiteQB & game ball from their Week 8 victory. He completed 37 passes for 405 yards & 3 TDs. His 37 completions are the most by a QB in their 1st start. Also became the 2nd QB since 1950 to throw for 400+ yards in debut.#TakeFlight — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 3, 2021

White’s dazzling Week 8 also earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He’ll start again against the Colts on Thursday and likely until Zach Wilson returns from his knee injury.

After that, it’s unclear if White will remain the Jets’ starter if he continues to play well. Robert Saleh refused to say who would be QB1 once Wilson returns and Joe Douglas concurred with his coach on the subject.

Regardless, White’s legendary first start will be remembered at the Hall of Fame.

List