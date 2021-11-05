Jets quarterback Mike White injured his right forearm on the team’s second drive. His hand hit DeForest Buckner on his follow through.

Backup Josh Johnson has replaced White, whom the Jets call questionable to return. Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco are inactive tonight, with Wilson still rehabbing a knee injury and Flacco having just arrived in a trade.

White came off the field and was checked by the team’s medical staff after his 19-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore. He winced as they touched his arm.

According to the Fox, White tried to throw the ball and couldn’t feel it on the sideline. He went into the blue medical tent to be examined and since has emerged and is trying to throw on the sideline.

White has completed 7 of 11 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts took a 14-7 lead on a 21-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor. They scored their first touchdown on a 34-yard run by Nyheim Hines. Taylor has seven carries for 64 yards and Hines two for 37 yards.

Mike White injures right forearm, Josh Johnson replaces him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk