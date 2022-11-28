Mike White highest ratings for Week 12; Trevor Siemian lowest

Mike White highest ratings Week 12; Siemian lowest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Week 12 NFL dust settled, Jets quarterback Mike White came out on top, while Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian ended up on the bottom.

In both passer rating and QBR, White topped the charts while Siemian sank to the bottom of them. White recorded a 149.3 passer rating and a 91.7 QBR (both first in the league) Siemian notched a 75.3 passer rating and a 30.2 QBR (last and 27th in the league).

White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns while completing 22 of his 28 passing attempts. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for multiple games with 300+ yards, three touchdowns and 75 percent completions in his first four career starts.

As for Siemian, he led the Bears to two straight scoring drives during the opening two drives. He threw for 120 yards and completed 7-of-9 passes during that span with a touchdown pass to Byron Pringle. By the game's end, little more came from the Northwestern product. He threw for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

White, the former fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, stepped in for a lackadaisical Zach Wilson, who was benched by the team and head coach Robert Saleh ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.

Siemian stepped in for Justin Fields, who injured his left shoulder during the final drive of Week 11's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Eberflus reported after the game Fields didn't check any prerequisites to play in Sunday's game.

The game chalked up as a rough week for Siemian and the Bears, who remained scoreless after the first quarter. They also experienced an abundance of injuries over the course of the game, losing Darnell Mooney (likely for the season) and Eddie Jackson, while Chase Claypool and Larry Borom also came out banged up.

Nevertheless, the Bears moved up to the second pick in the upcoming NFL draft, keeping the anticipation of their fruitful offseason high.

More on that to come.

