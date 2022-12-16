Mike White has fractured rib, spoke to 10 doctors in attempt to get cleared this week

Jets quarterback Mike White will not be playing against the Lions this weekend, but it’s not for a lack of trying to find a way on the field.

White told reporters on Friday that he spoke to 10 doctors in a bid to find one that would clear him to play and came to the “frustrating” conclusion that no one would give him the green light. He conceded, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, that it was “wishful thinking” when he said earlier in the week that he had no doubt that he would be starting against Detroit.

Zach Wilson will return to the starting lineup with Joe Flacco serving as the backup.

White said that he has a fracture that did not come up on initial X-rays and that he will have more scans next week to see where things stand. The Jets have a short week with a Thursday game against the Jaguars, which may not bode well for White’s chances of returning to action.

Wilson’s performance on Sunday will determine how good or bad a thing that is for the Jets.

