Mike White flew home on team plane after being checked out at hospital

Mike White looks to be just fine.

After taking a beating by the Buffalo Bills in New York’s 20-12 Week 14 loss, White was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure to get checked out.

Fortunately, White and his ribs seem to be just fine as White was able to fly home on the team plane, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Mike White did make it on the plane to go home with the Jets after going to the hospital to get checked out, per source. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 11, 2022

White was a warrior in the loss, taking multiple shots to the chest and even having to exit the game for a short period, meaning Joe Flacco had to step in for a moment.

White would return from the locker room and finish the game, going 27/44 for 268 yards and starting to leave no doubt that he is the man for the Jets, at least for the rest of this season.

Head coach Robert Saleh has already said that White will “for sure” be the quarterback next week in what is now a key game for the Jets at home against the Detroit Lions.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire