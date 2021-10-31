Mike White, Denzel Mims among Jets’ Studs & Duds in Week 8 win over Bengals

The Jets responded in a big way following a devastating loss last week.

New York put up a season-high 34 points and 511 yards of offense in Sunday’s win over the Bengals. The Jets did so on the shoulders of Mike White’s first NFL start and thanks to a couple of key defensive plays down the stretch.

Not much was expected of White after he filled in for Zach Wilson following the rookie’s PCL injury, but he played well against a talented Bengals defense. A couple of other young Jets starred in this game, too. But it wasn’t all positive despite the win. A few Jets put up letdown performances when they had a chance to shine.

With that, here are the top studs and duds from the Jets’ Week 8 win over the Bengals.

Stud: Mike White

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

White played like a man on a mission against the Bengals. He completed 82 percent of his passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first NFL start. White also led the Jets on six scoring drives – four of which were all in the Jets’ final four possessions before their game-ending one. While White likely won’t take Wilson’s job, at least the Jets know they have a backup capable of winning.

Dud: Denzel Mims

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

This was the perfect game for Mims to have a career day. The Jets attempted 49 passes and didn’t have top target, Corey Davis. Instead, Mims only caught two of his three targets for 30 yards. He most notably dropped a touchdown. Already marginalized in this offense, Mims didn’t make a strong case for more looks.

Stud: Michael Carter

(Kareem Elgazzar-The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK)

Carter is quickly establishing himself as a running back who can take on a ton of work after his Week 8 performance. He finished with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown and caught a team-high nine passes for 95 yards. Carter shared time with Ty Johnson but dominated in touches with a 26-9 split.

Dud: Jets secondary

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

It was always going to be tough to stop the Bengals’ passing attack but the Jets still gave up a ton of big plays. Joe Burrow threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns and the Bengals had receiving plays of 54-, 46-, and 21-yards (twice). Ashtyn Davis played especially poorly at the safety position.

Stud: Mike LaFleur

(Adam Hunger-AP)

This Jets offense looked nothing like it did in the past six games. LaFleur called a great game that mixed in a lot of runs, short and intermediate passes, and even some designed trick plays. The Jets put up 511 yards of offense and 34 points. LaFleur decided to watch from the booth instead of the sideline for the first time, a change he may want to make permanent.

