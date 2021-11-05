Overnight sensation Mike White didn’t get off to a great start Thursday night. Four days after passing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in an upset of the Bengals, White went 3-for-5 for 23 yards on the Jets’ first drive.

The Colts took the punt and went 88 yards in eight plays.

Carson Wentz took a hard hit from Folorunso Fatukasi early in the drive and got up limping, but he stayed in and went 4-for-5 for 36 yards.

Nyheim Hines starred, though, running the final 34 yards for the touchdown. It was a career-long run for Hines, whose previous long was 31 yards.

Jonathan Taylor had two carries for 13 yards.

But White rebounded on the Jets’ second possession, leading them on an eight-play, 75-yard drive. He went 4-for-6 for 72 yards on the drive, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore.

White, though, was getting medical treatment on the sideline, wincing as they touched his right wrist.

Mike White answers Colts touchdown with touchdown pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk