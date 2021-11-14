Mike White among Studs & Duds from Jets’ Week 10 loss to Bills

The Jets have played the Bills well — albeit in defeat — recently, but that was not the case on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo marched into MetLife Stadium and dominated New York for all four quarters in a 45-17 win.

Mike White struggled to the tune of multiple interceptions, while the Jets couldn’t stop a nosebleed defensively for the fourth straight game.

Here are the studs and duds — mostly duds — from New York’s embarrassing loss to the Bills.

Dud: The entire defense

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have officially fallen off a cliff defensively. Josh Allen bounced back after struggling against the Jaguars and had no issues taking advantage of a New York secondary that has gotten shredded for the last month. Jeff Ulbrich needs to take a look in the mirror and figure out what the issue is. His defense is not littered with talent, but it should not be allowing 30-plus points a game every week.

Dud: QB Mike White

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

White reminded everyone why he is a career backup with the way he played against the Bills. The 26-year-old came crashing back down to earth against Buffalo’s elite defense, throwing four interceptions and failing to lead the Jets to a touchdown. New York’s quarterback situation has worked itself out organically — just like Robert Saleh said it would. It’s Zach Wilson’s position as soon as he is healthy enough to reclaim it.

Dud: WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis

Frank Franklin II-AP

Davis fumbled right when the Jets were finally in the middle of getting something going offensively in the second quarter. The 26-year-old has severely underwhelmed as New York’s No. 1 wide receiver and his struggles as the team’s top target continued against the Bills.

Stud: RB Michael Carter

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Carter rushed 16 times for 39 yards and a touchdown to go along with four catches for 43 yards out of the backfield. The rookie totaled nearly over 70 yards of offense and was the lone bright spot for a unit that played mostly without any sort of spark.

Dud: CB Brandin Echols

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Echols got beat badly on the Bills’ first scoring drive of the game, and Stefon Diggs left him in the dust on a double move for a 57-yard catch and run in the second quarter. Echols left the game with a quad injury a couple of plays later and did not return. The rookie cornerback has been mostly solid so far this season, but he was not himself against Buffalo.

