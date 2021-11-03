Mike White is the AFC offensive player of the week

There aren’t many people making predictions about who will win the AFC’s offensive player of the week and anyone who was doing it last week was unlikely to pick Jets quarterback Mike White.

White was making his first start against a Bengals team coming off a big win and running an offense that had failed to excite anyone in their first six games of the season. As the saying goes, however, that’s why they play the games.

White became the second player in NFL history to throw for at least 400 yards in his first NFL start by completing 37-of-45 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 34-31 win that took many people by surprise. White also caught a two-point conversion after his go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

The high level of production and improbable outcome helped make White the NFL’s choice for weekly honors and he’ll try for an encore in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

