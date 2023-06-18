Mike Webster vs Dermontti Dawson: Greatest Steelers center of All-Time?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very fortunate over the years when it comes to the center position. The franchise can boast two of the greatest centers of all time having played for the Streelers. But who is the best?

In one corner we have Mike Webster. The foundation of the Steelers offensive lines of the 1970s when the team won four Super Bowls in six seasons. Webster spent 15 of his 17 seasons with Pittsburgh and was named an All-Pro eight times. Webster was also named to the All-Decade team for two different decades and was part of the 75th anniversary and the 100th anniversary teams.

In the other corner we have Dermontti Dawson. Dawson spent all of his 13 NFL seasons with the Steelers and was the guy who replaced Webster. Dawson was named an All-Pro eight times, (all first team) and was named to the NFL 90’s Al-Decade team.

Depending on your age, might have never seen Webster play and for those very young fans, Dawson might be an unknown because he never won a Super Bowl.

Cast your vote and tell us who the greatest center in franchise history is.

