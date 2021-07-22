Mike Weber signed by New York Giants

It’s been an interesting NFL journey for former Ohio State running back Mike Weber. He declared early for the 2019 NFL draft and wasn’t selected until the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys. He was eventually released and re-signed to the practice squad before being signed and released to practice squads for the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

Weber was on the active roster for two games with the Packers but never saw game action. Weber was released by Green Bay as well in June and has been a free agent ever since.

But no longer.

On Wednesday, Weber was signed by the New York Giants according to a team announcement. He’ll get yet another shot to elbow his way consistently onto an NFL roster in New York, joining a backfield that also has Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Gary Brightwell, Taquan Mizzell, Elijhaa Penny and Sandro Platzgummer.

Weber will join one other Buckeye, wide receiver Austin Mack who also had to work his way from the practice squad into game settings.

It’ll be a steep, steep uphill climb for Weber, but the good news is that he’s got another shot that he was no doubt waiting for. We’ll follow where his path leads as camps begin and as roster cuts are made through the preseason.

