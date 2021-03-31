Mike Wallace, Josh Reaume reinstated by NASCAR

Chris Estrada
·1 min read
NASCAR announced Wednesday that drivers Mike Wallace and Josh Reaume have “successfully completed the terms and conditions for reinstatement.”

Wallace and Reaume were both indefinitely suspended by NASCAR last year – Wallace on Sept. 10, Reaume on Nov. 10.

In both instances, the sanctioning body cited violations of Section 12.8.1.e of the rule book, which covers any “public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Wallace made three Xfinity Series starts last season for JD Motorsports. They were his first NASCAR national series events since 2015.

Reaume made two Xfinity and 12 Camping World Truck Series starts last season.

NASCAR to hold rain tire test Thursday at Martinsville NASCAR on NBC podcast: Joey Logano's Earnhardt-like mentality Erik Jones: "I just continue to try and build" with Petty team

Mike Wallace, Josh Reaume reinstated by NASCAR originally appeared on NBCSports.com

