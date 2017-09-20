Mike Wallace complaining but not complaining about not getting the ball

Mike Wallace is playing the hits in Baltimore.

The veteran receiver has developed a knack for complaining about not getting the football without really complaining. It’s a tendency that usually emerges when his team is winning.

Wallace, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, said Wednesday that he “needs the rock” after catching only two passes for 15 yards in two games this year. Wallace nevertheless insisted he’s a team player. But he also acknowledged that he’s frustrated.

“Of course,” he said. “I play wide receiver. I don’t play to block. But at the same time, when you’re winning, it makes it all good. It’s always masked when you’re winning. As long as we’re winning, we’re good. I’m going to find ways to make plays. I will make plays.”

Wallace made a similar non-complaint complaint in 2015, while playing for the Vikings.

“Of course it’s frustrating, but at the end of the day we’re 6-2 and winning football games,” Wallace said at the time. “I’m going to do my part, continue to work and things will happen. It’s frustrating, but you can’t get mad. You have to continue to stay the course and believe things will turn around.”

Two years before that, Wallace was upset after his very first game with the Dolphins, during which he caught one pass for 15 yards in a win.

Wallace had 1,017 yards receiving last season in Baltimore, his first four-digit performance since 2011. With one catch on average per game in 2017, he has a long way to go to match the 72 passes he caught in his first year with the Ravens.