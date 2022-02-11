Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s team isn’t playing in the Super Bowl, but he’s still had a week to remember.

He earned a contract extension with the Titans earlier this week, along with General Manager Jon Robinson. On Thursday night, Vrabel was awarded as the NFL’s coach of the year during NFL Honors.

He received 36 of 50 votes, with Packers coach Matt LaFleur getting eight, Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia three, Bengals coach Zac Taylor two and Patriots coach Bill Belichick one.

(The awards are voted on three days after the season ends and for the regular season only.)

Vrabel has a 41-24 record in his four seasons as head coach, including an AFC-best 12-5 season in 2021.

Between COVID-19 and injuries, the Titans used an NFL-record 91 players this season. They played the final nine games without the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, and also had key players like receiver A.J. Brown, receiver Julio Jones, left tackle Taylor Lewan and cornerback Kristian Fulton miss multiple games due to injury issues.

That’s what separated Vrabel from the other candidates for the award.

Mike Vrabel wins coach of the year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk