Mike Vrabel: Whenever Treylon Burks is ready, I’m excited for him to get back out there

The Titans could obviously use more production at receiver.

Some help may be on the way soon.

Rookie Treylon Burks is eligible to come off injured reserve this week. He’s been out with a turf toe injury that did not require surgery.

“We’ll see how he is feeling,” head coach Mike Vrabel said in his Monday press conference, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He has worked extremely hard to stay in shape and condition, take care of his body, lift. … I think this is the best he has been from the standpoint of handling a distraction … Whenever he is ready, I’m excited for him to get back out there.

“We’ll see where that is this week because he has been in here, he has been on time and he has done everything that we asked him to do. We’ll just have to see where he is at physically.”

A first-round pick out of Arkansas — and effectively the replacement for A.J Brown — Burks caught 10 passes for 129 yards in the season’s first four games. He also recorded a pair of carries for 12 yards.

With rookie backup Malik Willis starting for an injured Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, Titans receivers did not have a catch on five targets in the 20-17 overtime loss to Kansas City.

