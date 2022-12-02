When the Eagles and Titans face each other this weekend, it will be the first time Tennessee’s sideline will see receiver A.J. Brown wearing a different uniform.

Brown has been thriving with Philadelphia in 2022 after the Titans sent him there in a draft-day trade. Brown said this week that he’s “come to peace” with the trade, a process likely made easier given that the Eagles are 10-1.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said this week that he thinks his team has done well to not let the matchup with Brown become more than what it is.

“I think that I would imagine I’ll say hi,” Vrabel said, via Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean. “I want nothing but the best for A.J. — other than Sunday when we play him. He has to know that. I hope that he has the same feeling for me. You put a lot of time in with these guys, personal time, professional time. You get to know their families. You want the best for them except for when you’re competing against them.”

Brown caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards with 24 touchdowns in 43 games with the Titans from 2019-2021.

This season, he has 53 receptions for 831 yards with seven touchdowns through 11 games.

Mike Vrabel: I want nothing but the best for A.J. Brown, other than when we play him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk