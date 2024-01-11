Advertisement

Mike Vrabel vs. Jerod Mayo: Who is a better fit to be Patriots next HC?

NBC Sports Boston

Andy Hart, Tom Curran and Phil Perry join Arbella Early Edition to discuss the pros and cons of Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel as the next head coach of the New England Patriots.

