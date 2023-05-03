Mike Vrabel voted into Patriots Hall of Fame; Mankins, Parcells don't make the cut

FOXBORO — Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the team's Hall of Fame, the Patriots announced Wednesday afternoon.

Vrabel will join former assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft when the nomination committee held their annual meeting last month.

Patriots linebackers Mike Vrabel (left) and Tedy Bruschi (center) converge on Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson in a 2008 game in Foxboro. Vrabel will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year’s selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” said Kraft. “Mike’s leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. "

Vrabel is a three-time Super Bowl champion and is recognized as one of the most versatile linebackers and best free agent signings in team history. He joined the team before the 2001 season, following a four-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was used primarily on special teams and as a reserve linebacker. During his eight-year tenure in New England, Vrabel played a major role in the Patriots' dynastic run that included three Super Bowl championships in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004).

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel talks to head linesman Jerry Bergman during a 2019 game.

The finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame induction this year were Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells and Vrabel, who played college football at Ohio State and is currently the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

One player or head coach is voted into the team’s Hall of Fame each year. The process involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes and the top three tallies become that year’s finalists. The Patriots then give fans the opportunity to vote online to select each year’s hall of fame inductee. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows their fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise’s highest honor.

The date and time for this year's induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Mike Vrabel voted into Patriots Hall of Fame; Bill Parcells left out