Mike Vrabel voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The Patriots announced on Wednesday that Mike Vrabel has been elected to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Vrabel was one of three finalists for induction this year and he outlasted Logan Mankins and Bill Parcells in a fan vote to determine this year’s inductee. Former assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia will also enter the Hall this year after being chosen by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Vrabel spent eight years with the Patriots and was part of three Super Bowl champions. He had 606 tackles, 48 sacks, 11 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in his primary role as a linebacker and he also caught 10 touchdowns in regular season and postseason play while moonlighting as a tight end.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year’s selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” said Kraft. “Mike’s leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks. Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike. He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

The date of this year’s induction ceremony will be announced at a later time and will work around Vrabel’s current job as the head coach of the Titans.

