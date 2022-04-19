Mike Vrabel voted a finalist for induction into Patriots Hall of Fame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Vrabel
    Mike Vrabel
    Football head coach
  • Vince Wilfork
    Vince Wilfork
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Logan Mankins
    Logan Mankins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tennessee Titans head coach is one of three former New England Patriots who were voted as finalists for induction into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2022.

This is the sixth time Vrabel has been a finalist for the honor. Joining him this year is former Patriots guard Logan Mankins and defensive lineman Vince Wilfork. Fans will decide who emerges victorious of the three.

Vrabel spent eight of his 14 seasons in the NFL with New England where he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro in 2007.

Before that, he spent four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the third round of the 1997 NFL draft. Vrabel finished his career with two seasons as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

After his playing days were over, Vrabel went into coaching, first serving as a linebackers and defensive line coach with Ohio State over three years. He then went to the NFL, where he served on Bill O’Brien’s staff in Houston, spending time as linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator.

Vrabel got a head-coaching gig with the Titans in 2018, where he has enjoyed four straight winning seasons that have included three trips to the playoffs, one of which ended in the AFC Championship Game, and a pair of AFC South titles. He was voted AP Coach of the Year in 2021.

Related

Austin Hooper: Titans' camaraderie is 'one of the first things I noticed'

Titans' A.J. Brown erases 'Tennessee' from his Twitter bio

Titans' Derrick Henry looking absolutely jacked in recent workout video

List

9 AFC South stories from last week for Titans fans to know

Recommended Stories