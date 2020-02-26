Mike Vrabel unsure if Titans will re-sign Ryan Tannehill

Titans coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t know who his starting quarterback will be in 2020.

Vrabel said on PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that he loves the way Ryan Tannehill worked in 2019, first as a backup and then as the starter who led the Titans to the playoffs. But asked whether the Titans are re-signing Tannehill, who is set to become a free agent on March 18, Vrabel couldn’t say that.

“With free agency, it’s a two-way street,” Vrabel said. “Players have to want to be back and teams have to make decisions.”

The Titans have the franchise tag that they could use on Tannehill, and depending on the status of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, they may also have a transition tag they could use — which might help them keep running back Derrick Henry, who also becomes a free agent. So if the Titans wants to keep Tannehill, they can keep him one way or the other.

But in a year when Tom Brady highlights a group of free agent quarterbacks unlike any we’ve seen before, no one can say for sure in February how it’s all going to shake out in March.